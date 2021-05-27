Police ask for help finding a car linked to double slaying

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County Police are asking people to help them find a car they believe is key in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a husband and wife on Wednesday morning. Fairfax County police identified the victims as Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel, both of Springfield. Both were military doctors and Edward McDaniel was still active with the Army as a colonel.Police Chief Kevin Davis says the McDaniels were “viciously shot and killed up close at point-blank range.” Police say investigators believe the deaths are connected to a dispute or burglary at the house two days earlier.The shooter fled in a silver or white 2018 Nissan Altima with Maryland tags 1EF-1479, police said. No suspect description was released.