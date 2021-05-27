Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office investigates stabbing incident

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing incident that took place on Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to a stabbing in the Rhodell area just after 7 p.m.

Initial investigations showed that the stabbing was a result of a domestic altercation between a man and a woman. The man was stabbed and airlifted to Charleston for his injuries.

The woman was transported to Raleigh General Hospital for her injuries.

Officials say that potential criminal charges are pending. Stay with WVVA for more updates on this developing investigation.