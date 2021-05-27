Saudis: Coalition kit on Yemen island where base being built

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has acknowledged having equipment on an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where a mysterious air base is now under construction. However, the coalition’s statement Thursday on the state-run Saudi Press Agency did not name who was building the facility across the volcanic island of Mayun, the subject of recent reporting by The Associated Press. Shipping data links the Emirates to an earlier, abandoned effort to build a runway there. Officials with Yemen’s internationally recognized government say the Emirates is behind this effort as well.