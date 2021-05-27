Senator Travis Hackworth opens new office

RICHLANDS, Va (WVVA)- Early Thursday in Richlands , Va (R) Senator Travis Hackworth opened up his main office for the people of Tazewool county .

This is the third office his campaign has opened this month. Senator Hackworth says he is very excited to have an office in his hometown.

"This is our main office here in Richlands Virginia. We've been in the area for about 25 years born and raised in Buchanen county right across the line. Then I moved here in 1993 to Tazewell county been here ever since so we have a lot of following. We have a good strong base here in tazewell county, and I just appreciate all the support and the community that we have here. It's so exciting to be able to do this."

Senator Hackworth opened these offices to fulfill a campaign promise that his constituents would be within driving distance to one of his offices. Senator Hackworth says he has no intentions on opening another office.