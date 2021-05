BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Tigers made it three wins in three tries against Woodrow Wilson this season, as a five-run first inning propelled Shady Spring to an 18-10 win.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Summers Co. 11, Wyoming East 0

Midland Trail 17, Greenbrier West 1

Independence 13, Princeton 0

Lebanon 6, Tazewell 3

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Oak Hill 16, Woodrow Wilson 6

St. Albans 2, Independence 0