Sheriff at WVa opioid trial worried about future generations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia sheriff says he’s worried that the scourge of the pain pill epidemic will remain a very real part of life. The Herald-Dispatch reports Cabell County Sheriff Chuck testified Thursday during a landmark federal trial in Charleston against three large opioid distributors. A civil lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuses drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of fueling the U.S. epidemic. Zerkle says the problem is long from being over. He says he fears for what will happen to the next generation. The companies blame poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents, along with a rise in prescriptions.