Stray showers with partly sunny skies for Thursday; potential severe threat on Friday

Cold front continues to pass by today bringing a few stray showers at times. Good news! Humidity levels are dropping today thanks to the cold front.

Temperatures will still be warm in the upper 70s and 80s with winds on the calmer end coming out of the northwest.

It's not likely, but a rumble of thunder may happen later this afternoon/evening. Most of the area will witness partly sunny skies form as clouds continue to decrease.

Overnight a stray shower is possible. Most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

An active weather day is in store for Friday as a low pressure system crosses through.

May witness a few showers for the morning, but widespread showers and storms will start to push in primarily during the afternoon.

With the storm potential there is an opportunity to have a few strong to severe storms. Main threats would be damaging winds, flooding, small hail and we can't rule out a brief spinup.

Storms are still possible overnight Friday and into Saturday. Our Memorial Day weekend is soggy at first, then improving conditions on Sunday as high pressure works back in. Cool weekend ahead though with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows fall down into the 40s.

We gradually warm back up next week.