Strong to severe storms possible on Friday as frontal system moves in

We'll be warm and mainly dry for most of tonight before a cold front swings into our area on Friday. Overnight, we can expect increasing clouds, and a few stray showers here & there, mainly well after midnight and into early Friday morning. Low temps will fall into the 50s and 60s overnight.

Tomorrow will bring a few showers (on and off) during the morning, but the best chance of showers/storms will be after 3/4 PM, during the peak of daytime heating hours.

Coverage will be wider-spread than any other day this week, and we could see a few strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon.

Storms with gusty winds, hail, torrential rain, and even rotation/a brief, weak tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware! The severe threat should end tomorrow night, and we'll just see lingering clouds and light spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday.

We'll be much cooler behind this front too, with highs in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s Saturday & Sunday, and lows through the weekend will stay in the 40s. By Memorial Day, we should be drier, sunny, and warmer.