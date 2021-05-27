Transgender sports ban bill headed to Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House has given final passage to legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools. Thursday’s 78-17 House vote sent the measure to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to veto the bill. The proposal by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell passed both the House and Senate with veto-proof margins. It’s unclear if those coalitions would hold together to override a veto from Edwards. The Democratic governor calls the bill discriminatory. The bill is similar to bans passed by Republican-led legislatures in several states. Supporters say they’re trying to preserve equality for women’s sports.