Twelve earn All-State football recognition from VHSCA

(WVVA) - Twelve Tazewell County football players have been voted as 2020 Class 2A All-State performers by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.

Seven G-Men, three Bulldogs and two Blue Tornadoes were honored for their efforts this spring.

The two teams and Honorabale Mention honorees are as follows:

First Team Offense

QB - Aiden Wolk (Jr./Glenvar)

OL - Jayson Williams (Jr./Stuarts Draft)

OL - Brody Meadows (Jr./Graham)

OL - Raekwon Parker (Sr./Nottoway)

OL - Quamea Gray (Jr./Appomattox)

C - Matthew Harris (Sr./Glenvar)

TE - Tyler Banks (Jr./Nottoway)

RB - Demond Claiborne (Jr./King William)

RB - Aaron Nice (Jr./Stuarts Draft)

RB - Jonathan Pennix (So./Appomattox)

WR - Sage Webb (Jr./Richlands)

WR - Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Jr./Graham)

WR - Jo'-el Howard (Sr./Stuarts Draft)

UTIL - Tre Lawing (Jr./Appomattox)

K - Landon Kneep (Sr./Ridgeview)

KR - Tez Booker (Sr./Appomattox)

First Team Defense

DL - Latrell Fomby (Sr./Stuarts Draft)

DL - Blake Custer (Sr./Glenvar)

DL - Raekwon Parker (Sr./Nottoway)

DE - Camren Rutz (Sr./Strasburg)

DE - Zach Blevins (Jr./Graham)

LB - Tyler Banks (Jr./Nottoway)

LB - Keyshawn Baker (Sr./Appomattox)

LB - Tyson Tester (Jr./Central)

LB - Troy Thompson (So./Stuarts Draft)

DB - Jo’-el Howard (Sr./Stuarts Draft)

DB - Tez Booker (Sr./Appomattox)

DB - Trenton Adkins (Sr./Ridgeview)

DB - Ethan Mullins (Jr./Central)

DB - Josiah Jordan (Sr./Tazewell)

UTIL - Tre Lawing (Jr./Appomattox)

P - Noah Bolling (Sr./Central)

PR - Jo-’el Howard (Sr./Stuarts Draft)

Second Team Offense

QB - Jamir Blevins (Sr./Graham)

OL - Nathan Baker (Sr./King William)

OL - Jacob Crowder (Sr./Glenvar)

OL - Logan Mullins (Jr./Central)

OL - Josh Herndon (Sr./Tazewell)

C - Evan Graham (Sr./Poquoson)

TE - Jake Altizer (Sr./Richlands)

RB - C.J Crabtree (Sr./Central)

RB - P.J Prioleau (Sr./Radford)

RB - Justin Fritz (Sr./Graham)

WR - Domanick Pettis (Jr./Nottoway)

WR - Anthony Harris (Fr./Amelia County)

WR - Robert Carter (Sr./Dan River)

WR - Dagan Williams (Jr./Glenvar)

UTIL - Trey Stinnette (Sr./Strasburg)

K - Ethan Sneddon (Jr./Poquoson)

KR - Willie Lawson (Jr./Nottoway)

Second Team Defense

DL - Tanner Jervis (Jr./Union)

DL - Derrick Jeter (Jr./Amelia County)

DL - Randy Martin (Sr./Nottoway)

DL - Will Roller (Sr./Strasburg)

DE - Brayden Hayes (Jr./Poquoson)

DE - Jayden Watkins (Sr./Stuarts Draft)

LB - Zavier Lomax (Jr./Union)

LB - Tyrel Dobson (Jr./Radford)

LB - Justin Day (Sr./Strasburg)

LB - Aaron Nice (Jr./Stuarts Draft)

DB - Robert Carter (Sr.) - Dan River

DB - Karon Smith (Sr./Poquoson)

DB - Cobey Rothgeb (Sr./Stuarts Draft)

DB - Tanner Jenkins (Jr./Strasburg)

UTIL - Dustyn Fitzgerald (Sr./Stuarts Draft)

P - Hunter Campbell (Jr./Buffalo Gap)

P - Jeb Secrist (Sr./Glenvar)

PR - Willie Lawson (Jr./Nottoway)

Area Honorable Mention

RB - Chance Harris (Sr./Tazewell)

KOR - Sage Webb (Jr./Richlands)

OL - Connor Roberts (So./Graham)

LB - Brayden Meadows (So./Graham)

DL - Josh Herndon (Sr./Tazewell)