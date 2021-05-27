Twelve earn All-State football recognition from VHSCA

Twelve earn All-State football recognition from VHSCAUpdated
(WVVA) - Twelve Tazewell County football players have been voted as 2020 Class 2A All-State performers by the Virginia High School Coaches Association.
Seven G-Men, three Bulldogs and two Blue Tornadoes were honored for their efforts this spring.
The two teams and Honorabale Mention honorees are as follows:
First Team Offense
QB - Aiden Wolk (Jr./Glenvar)
OL - Jayson Williams (Jr./Stuarts Draft)
OL - Brody Meadows (Jr./Graham)
OL - Raekwon Parker (Sr./Nottoway)
OL - Quamea Gray (Jr./Appomattox)
C - Matthew Harris (Sr./Glenvar)
TE - Tyler Banks (Jr./Nottoway)
RB - Demond Claiborne (Jr./King William)
RB - Aaron Nice (Jr./Stuarts Draft)
RB - Jonathan Pennix (So./Appomattox)
WR - Sage Webb (Jr./Richlands)
WR - Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Jr./Graham)
WR - Jo'-el Howard (Sr./Stuarts Draft)
UTIL - Tre Lawing (Jr./Appomattox)
K - Landon Kneep (Sr./Ridgeview)
KR - Tez Booker (Sr./Appomattox)
First Team Defense
DL - Latrell Fomby (Sr./Stuarts Draft)
DL - Blake Custer (Sr./Glenvar)
DL - Raekwon Parker (Sr./Nottoway)
DE - Camren Rutz (Sr./Strasburg)
DE - Zach Blevins (Jr./Graham)
LB - Tyler Banks (Jr./Nottoway)
LB - Keyshawn Baker (Sr./Appomattox)
LB - Tyson Tester (Jr./Central)
LB - Troy Thompson (So./Stuarts Draft)
DB - Jo’-el Howard (Sr./Stuarts Draft)
DB - Tez Booker (Sr./Appomattox)
DB - Trenton Adkins (Sr./Ridgeview)
DB - Ethan Mullins (Jr./Central)
DB - Josiah Jordan (Sr./Tazewell)
UTIL - Tre Lawing (Jr./Appomattox)
P - Noah Bolling (Sr./Central)
PR - Jo-’el Howard (Sr./Stuarts Draft)
Second Team Offense
QB - Jamir Blevins (Sr./Graham)
OL - Nathan Baker (Sr./King William)
OL - Jacob Crowder (Sr./Glenvar)
OL - Logan Mullins (Jr./Central)
OL - Josh Herndon (Sr./Tazewell)
C - Evan Graham (Sr./Poquoson)
TE - Jake Altizer (Sr./Richlands)
RB - C.J Crabtree (Sr./Central)
RB - P.J Prioleau (Sr./Radford)
RB - Justin Fritz (Sr./Graham)
WR - Domanick Pettis (Jr./Nottoway)
WR - Anthony Harris (Fr./Amelia County)
WR - Robert Carter (Sr./Dan River)
WR - Dagan Williams (Jr./Glenvar)
UTIL - Trey Stinnette (Sr./Strasburg)
K - Ethan Sneddon (Jr./Poquoson)
KR - Willie Lawson (Jr./Nottoway)
Second Team Defense
DL - Tanner Jervis (Jr./Union)
DL - Derrick Jeter (Jr./Amelia County)
DL - Randy Martin (Sr./Nottoway)
DL - Will Roller (Sr./Strasburg)
DE - Brayden Hayes (Jr./Poquoson)
DE - Jayden Watkins (Sr./Stuarts Draft)
LB - Zavier Lomax (Jr./Union)
LB - Tyrel Dobson (Jr./Radford)
LB - Justin Day (Sr./Strasburg)
LB - Aaron Nice (Jr./Stuarts Draft)
DB - Robert Carter (Sr.) - Dan River
DB - Karon Smith (Sr./Poquoson)
DB - Cobey Rothgeb (Sr./Stuarts Draft)
DB - Tanner Jenkins (Jr./Strasburg)
UTIL - Dustyn Fitzgerald (Sr./Stuarts Draft)
P - Hunter Campbell (Jr./Buffalo Gap)
P - Jeb Secrist (Sr./Glenvar)
PR - Willie Lawson (Jr./Nottoway)
Area Honorable Mention
RB - Chance Harris (Sr./Tazewell)
KOR - Sage Webb (Jr./Richlands)
OL - Connor Roberts (So./Graham)
LB - Brayden Meadows (So./Graham)
DL - Josh Herndon (Sr./Tazewell)