Skip to Content

UN authorizes monitors for Iraq’s elections in October

6:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved an Iraqi request for a U.N. team to monitor parliamentary elections in October. A resolution adopted by the council Thursday authorizes the U.N. political mission in Iraq and U.N. special representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to “provide a strengthened, robust and visible U.N. team, with additional staff, in advance of Iraq’s forthcoming election.” It says the team should monitor Iraq’s election day “with as broad a geographic coverage as possible.” Earlier this month, Hennis-Plasschaert told the council the Iraqi people demanded these elections during mass protests last year in which some paid with their lives. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content