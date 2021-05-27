Usher: ‘Confessions’ sequel album coming out this year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of Usher will not have to wait any longer for the sequel to his career-propelling 2004 album “Confessions.” Usher said during an interview that his highly anticipated album “Confessions 2” will be released this year. The Grammy winner didn’t offer a definitive release date, but he plans to drop the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July. He spoke during an in-person press junket before he hosts and performs at Thursday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The event will be held with around 800 COVID-compliant audience members at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.