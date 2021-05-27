Virginia city reaches agreement to go back to being a town

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — One Virginia city has reached an agreement to go back to being a town. The city of Martinsville, located on Virginia’s border with North Carolina, has reached an agreement with Henry County to revert to a town within the county. The Martinsville Bulletin reports that the City Council and Henry County supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding during a joint meeting Wednesday night. The agreement is not legally binding, but does express in writing a willingness of both groups to proceed. The city wants to revert as of July 1, 2022, but the county wants it to happen a year later. Martinsville city officials have said reverting to town status will provide financial savings.