West Virginia Miners Baseball Returns on Friday

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- After 661 days, West Virginia Miners baseball returns to Beckley on Friday.

Beckley's Prospect League team missed out on their entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the ball club plans to be back in full swing, and General Manager and Head Coach Tim Epling couldn't be more excited.

I think that the people and the fans see the weather and they've been locked up for too long," Epling said. "We're ready."

Epling also is making it a goal to have this season be the same as every season prior to the pandemic. He does not plan on having a fan-capacity limit for the 2600-seat Linda K. Epling Stadium, and hopes that fans will welcome the sense of normalcy that he is trying to provide.

We have not allowed COVID to be a point of emphasis. Were outdoors, it's safe," said Epling. "We need to get back to a sense of normalcy."

The Miners open their home-stand against the Johnstown Mill Rats on Friday, May 28th at 6:35.