West Virginia to offer cash, pickup trucks as vaccine prize

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will step up its prizes for vaccines. All residents who have received a coronavirus shot will be enrolled in a lottery for the chance to win a college scholarship, an F-150 pickup truck or cash rewards. Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced the plan for the new incentives Thursday. More details are expected to be finalized next week. The governor has aimed to turn around a vaccination drive that drastically slowed down after a strong early start. Vaccinated residents aged 16 to 35 are already set to receive a $100 savings bond or gift card.