West Virginia Vital Registration Office reopens

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Vital Registration Office in Charleston has reopened after being closed for more than a year. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says walk-up services now available to the public include certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates. The office is located in the Diamond building at 350 Capitol St. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 are required to wear masks.