WVU shuts down top-seed Texas to advance in Big 12 Baseball Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers upset the Big 12's top seed and No. 2 team in the country, Texas, 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Senior pitcher Jackson Wolf struck out seven batters in a complete game effort to put WVU in the driver's seat of the Big 12 Tournament winner's bracket.

The Mountaineers tallied five runs on just six hits, but Wolf allowed just five hits in his 138-pitch outing.

Hudson Byorick started the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning. WVU extended its lead to 3-0 after a sacrifice fly and wild pitch in the fifth.

Texas responded with a solo homer of their own in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 3-1. But Kevin Brophy provided some insurance lacing an RBI triple to the right field wall in the ninth.

WVU improves to 25-25 on the season, and ties its highest-ranked win in program history, which also came against the Longhorns on May 20th on this year.

The Mountaineers will face the winner of No. 4 seed Oklahoma State and No. 5 seed Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.