Albania parliament committee recommends impeaching president

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian parliamentary committee has recommended impeaching and firing the country’s presidentfor violating the constitution and fired. The investigative committee concluded in a report issued Friday that President Ilir Meta violated 16 articles of the constitution. The report said the alleged breaches occurred before Albania’s April 25 general election when Meta “openly campaigned against the governing party at a time when the people conceive his role as a unifying one.” Lawmakers formed the committee earlier this month to decide whether to impeach Meta for siding with the opposition in the election. Impeachment requires a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament, which the governing Socialists do not have, and the approval of Albania’s Constitutional Court.