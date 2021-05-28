At century mark, Tulsa Race Massacre’s wounds still unhealed

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Racial and socioeconomic inequality on Tulsa’s north side has its roots in the 100-year-old atrocity of the Tulsa Race Massacre. First, a racist mob stripped an almost unknowable amount of wealth from Black Tulsans overnight. Then, desegregation and urban renewal further upended the post-massacre Black business community that was rebuilt. Insurance claims for massacre victims’ losses were denied and their civil lawsuits against the city and state seeking financial relief were tossed out. That timeline left a gaping wound unhealed for a century — and that wound is still open. The question is: What can be done now to help it heal?