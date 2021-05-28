Australia says citizen is in arbitrary detention in China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has labeled the incarceration of a Chinese-Australian writer who has been tried in Beijing for alleged espionage a case of arbitrary detention. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial Thursday. The court deferred its verdict to a later date. Payne on Friday cited a lack of detail about the charges as a reason for her conclusion that Yang had been arbitrarily detained. Australia first warned its citizens of the risk of arbitrary detention if they visited China in a travel advisory in July last year. The Chinese Embassy in Australia dismissed the warning as “ridiculous” and “disinformation.”