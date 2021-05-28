Boat accident on Nigerian river kills 60, more feared dead

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian authorities confirmed that 60 people have died in a boat accident on the Niger River and that 83 missing passengers are also feared dead. The boat with more than 160 passengers, including many children and women, sank after hitting an object and breaking up on Wednesday while traveling along Nigeria’s largest river in Kebbi state. Emergency workers continued recovery efforts Friday. It was unclear what caused the boat to break up as it was traveling along the river from Nigeria’s Niger state to the town of Wara in Kebbi state. Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, especially along the Niger River, due to overloading, the poor state of the boats, and underwater debris.