Charges reduced against woman arrested during 2020 protest

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A woman who was charged last year with inciting a riot and assaulting a police officer during an overnight demonstration outside Richmond police headquarters has pleaded no contest to reduced charges. Michaela Hatton, a 23-year-old social worker, was arrested last June on the 18th consecutive day of demonstrations in Richmond following the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. On Thursday, the charges were reduced to disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly. A plea agreement calls for Hatton to complete 50 hours of community service, complete the Richmond Police Department’s month-long Citizens Police Academy, and write an essay that reflects on her decision to disparage a Richmond police officer in a Twitter post in August.