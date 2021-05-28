Danes present digital coronavirus passport for travel abroad

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government has presented its digital coronavirus passport enabling people to travel abroad or, in Denmark, go to the hairdresser, a tattoo parlor, dine inside a restaurant or wherever else it is needed. During a news conference Friday outside the Copenhagen airport, Denmark’s health minister held up his phone to show the app, which shows a QR code and a green bar if the person has been fully vaccinated or has recently tested negative. People will either have it scanned or will flash it before entering an airport, a harbor, a train station, a hairdresser or an eatery.