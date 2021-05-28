Florida boy, 14, held without bond in 13-year-old’s death

ST. JOHNS, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 13-year-old classmate. A judge issued the order for Aiden Fucci on Friday. Fucci will be tried in adult court and faces a possible life sentence in the stabbing death of Tristyn Bailey earlier this month. Bailey was last seen at a community center in her neighborhood on May 9. Her body was found on Mother’s Day in a wooded area near Fucci’s home.