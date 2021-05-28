Germany charges 4 far-left activists with attacks on right

BERLIN (AP) — Four far-left activists have been charged in Germany on allegations that they were part of a group involved in a series of attacks on neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists over a period of two years. Lina E., whose last name was not divulged in line with German privacy laws, is accused of coming up with the idea in 2018 to target far-right individuals based on a “militant extreme-left ideology” and helping to plan the attacks, prosecutors said Friday. Three men, Lennart A., Jannis R. and Jonathan M., are alleged to have joined up with her no later than the end of 2019.