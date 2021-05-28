IndyCar courts Black fans, drivers in its push to diversify

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar is making a push to diversify its fan base and its driving field. Willy Ribbs and George Mack are the only Black drivers to ever start an Indianapolis 500. IndyCar last year started a wide-ranging initiative supporting diversity and inclusivity across the industry. IndyCar is making an attempt to become more aggressive and creative in its outreach efforts. The anchor of IndyCar’s plan was the creation of Force Indy, an all-Black race team that competes in the IndyCar ladder USF2000 Series. Force Indy hired and developed Black mechanics, engineers and drivers throughout its entire team.