Japan to allow residents from Myanmar to extend stay

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it will allow residents from Myanmar to stay an additional six months as an emergency measure as a violent military-led crackdown continues in the Southeast Asian country. The measure covers more than 35,000 Myanmar nationals living in Japan, including nearly 14,000 working under a government-sponsored internship program. The government also says two Myanmar diplomats in Tokyo who were dismissed by their country’s military junta for supporting the anti-coup movement can keep their diplomatic visas. Also Friday, the U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, met with Japan’s foreign minister and discussed support for an effort by Southeast Asian leaders to hold a dialogue of all stakeholders on stopping the violence in Myanmar.