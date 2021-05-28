Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man who was working at a California rail yard when a gunman killed nine people says the attacker worked regularly with the victims and believes they were targeted. The worker says Samuel Cassidy stuck out as a loner and that he didn’t hurt people he encountered as he went to another building, where more shots were fired. A sheriff also told The Associated Press on Thursday that the shooter appeared to target some of the victims. Sheriff’s officials described him as “a highly disgruntled employee.” A Biden administration official also says he spoke of hating his workplace while he was detained by U.S. customs officers after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.