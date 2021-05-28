Man stabs, shoots 3 French police officers; motive unclear

PARIS (AP) — An unidentified assailant has stabbed a police officer at her station in western France, then shot two other officers before being detained Friday, authorities said. The motive for the attack is unclear. The suspect was gravely wounded during his arrest. The three officers were wounded but none is in life-threatening condition, according to the national gendarme service. French police deployed helicopters, search dogs and more than 200 officers to find the assailant, and closed nearby schools and stores. Two police employees have been killed in France in recent weeks, raising concerns.