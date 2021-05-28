Skip to Content

McCusker drives in 4 to lead Oklahoma St. past W. Virginia

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Carson McCusker went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in four runs and Justin Campbell went 3-for-4 with three RBI and No. 4-seed Oklahoma State jumped eighth-seed West Virginia early in a 12-2 win. Campbell drove in three runs in the first with a double down the left field line to make it a 5-0 game. McCusker’s three-run homer to right in the second made it an 8-0 contest. Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-5 for the Cowboys and scored twice and Oklahoma State tallied 18 hits. Alec Burns homered for West Virginia to drive in both Mountaineers’ runs.

Associated Press

