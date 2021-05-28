Memorial Day travel in West Virginia could be risky

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA)- Memorial Day weekend has the highest volume of drivers. with 37 million drivers on the road there are bound to be accidents.

Between the years of 2013 and 2017 WV averaged 1.3 fatal accidents per 100,000. The highest per capita percentage in America.

Nick Alfred a Memorial Day traveler told me how he plans to keep safe behind the wheel.

"Nick Alfred: Just keep an extra eye on all the travelers, there's a lot of people out there, a lot of construction a lot of truckers.”

Jason Hillard , who was traveling with family in two separate cars. Told us how he handles the kids safety.

“Well of course everyone is wearing their seat belts, and sitting in safety seats. We try too... We caravan together so I'm traveling with family we've got two vehicles. "

The Triple A has posted tips on their website to help you keep your Memorial Day travel safe.

WVVA would like to wish everyone a happy Memorial Day, and safe travels.