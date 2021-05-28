Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says the state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week. It says they did so by gaining access to an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development and masquerading as the government body. A USAID spokeswoman says a forensic investigation was ongoing and the agency was working with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Microsoft says the hackers gained access to USAID’s account at Constant Contact. A Constant Contact spokeswoman called it an “isolated incident,” with the impacted accounts temporarily disabled. Microsoft did not say how many of the attempts may have led to successful intrusions.