Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing
BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says the state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week. It says they did so by gaining access to an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development and masquerading as the government body. Microsoft did not say how many of the attempts may have led to successful intrusions.