MISSING: Billy Joe Godfrey

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department is seeking information pertaining to a missing person.

Billy Joe Godfrey, 39, was last seen Wednesday. He was wearing a stained white t-shirt, grey shorts and black shoes. He is 5'11" and weighs 280 pounds, and has a tattoo of a Spartan on one leg.

He was seen leaving his residence at approximately 9:30 a.m. and has not been heard from since.

Godfrey is said to be driving a 2006 White Chevrolet Silverado, the license plate number is 92A470.

He was potentially seen in the Welch area at an Exxon, picking up an individual from the parking lot.

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department at (304)732-8000.