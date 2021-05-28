Navarro wins women’s NCAA tennis title, Riffice claims men’s

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Virginia freshman Emma Navarro needed just 75 minutes to claim the NCAA women’s singles championship, and Sam Riffice won the men’s title for team champion Florida. Navarro (25-1) avenged her only loss of the season, on April 4, by beating defending champion Estrela Perez-Somarriba (24-3) of Miami (Florida) 6-3, 6-1 to become the first freshman to win the singles title since 2009. Navarro is the second player in program history to win the final, joining two-time champion Danielle Collins (2014, 2016). Navarro beat top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the semifinals. Riffice become the first Gator since 1999 to claim the men’s title.