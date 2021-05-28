Nike says it ended deal with Neymar amid assault allegations

Nike has confirmed it ended its sponsorship agreement with Neymar last year after the Brazilian soccer player refused to collaborate in an investigation into an accusation that he had sexually assaulted a female employee from the the company. Nike didn’t give a reason last August when it parted ways with the Paris Saint-Germain forward. The company says the investigation was “inconclusive” and that it decided to terminate the contract because Neymar refused to participate “in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee.”