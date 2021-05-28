Ramsey commits to Bluefield State for golf and tennis

BLUEFIELD, V.A (WVVA)- Some high school athletes are able to make the transition to college sports, but even fewer are able to commit to two different sports.

Graham senior Alex Ramsey did just that on Friday afternoon.

Ramsey will be joining both the Big Blue golf and tennis programs next fall. He credited the coaches for both programs for the support he received to compete on both the courts and the course.

"Coach Woodrum and Coach Belt… both programs, they really helped me with my decision to do both," said Ramsey. "[They] just reassured me of that and that they support my decision in the future."