Scattered thunderstorms bring threat for severe weather today

An active weather setup heads our way today bringing showers and a chance for severe storms.

This morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. Some rain will start to build in during the morning hours. Thunderstorms are expected early afternoon and will continue all day. After sunset we could still hear some thunder.

Out in front of the low pressure system this is what will provide some instability and energy for storm development. This week precipitation has been very hit-or-miss. Today expect better coverage of showers and storms throughout the viewing area.

If a storm becomes severe the main threat would be damaging winds and flooding due to heavy downpours. Lower threats are weak rotation and hail. Have a way to receive weather alerts throughout today!

Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s and 80s. Some rain hangs around overnight with severe chances diminishing. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s and 50s tonight.

This is what gives the rain chance for Saturday and possibly into Sunday we could still hold onto some showers. Expect gloomy and cool conditions for Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s with scattered showers. May have a rumble of thunder tomorrow, but most will just witness showers. As this system heads off to the east some moisture will wrap behind. Not as wet, but some showers are still possible to close the weekend.

On Memorial Day high pressure takes control bringing dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will warm back up on Monday with temperatures reading in the 70s.