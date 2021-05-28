Tainted liquor kills 11, sickens 6 in northern India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 11 people have died and six have been hospitalized in critical condition after drinking tainted alcohol in northern India. An official says police arrested four people involved in sale of unlicensed liquor in the village in Uttar Pradesh state. The dead included two truck drivers who stopped in the village. Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India, where the poor cannot afford licensed brands at government-run shops. Illicit liquor is cheap and often spiked with methanol to increase its potency.