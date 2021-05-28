UCLA evens NCAA Softball Super Regional series with Virginia Tech

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WVVA) - The Lady Bruins rebound from Thursday's loss to force a decisive Game 3 with Virginia Tech in the NCAA Softball Super Regionals.

Keely Rochard was back out on the mound Friday night, after a stellar complete-game performance in Game 1. She allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out eight.

But, UCLA's Megan Faraimo hurled seven innings of one-hit softball -- striking out eleven batters along the way in the 2-0 victory.

Aaliyah Jordan and Maya Brady drove in the runs for the Lady Bruins, while Cameron Fagan secured the only hit for the Hokies on the night.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Women's College World Series.