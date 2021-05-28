US seeks freedom for 2 American journalists in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. State Department says it is deeply concerned about the detention of two U.S. citizens who have been working as journalists in Myanmar, and is pressing that country’s military government for their immediate release. It says it will keep seeking the release of Daniel Fenster and Nathan Maung “until they are allowed to return home safely to their families.” Human rights organizations and groups promoting freedom of expression have been calling for the release of both men as well as all other journalists being held by Myanmar’s military government. Scores of journalists have been arrested since the junta took power in February.