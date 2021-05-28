Veterans place flags at graves of those who served

Bluefield, VA (WVVA) For a number of people, Memorial Day, and the weekend leading up to it is all about firing up the grill, hitting the road, or finding a deal at a yard sale. After all, its the official start of summer. For others the meaning behind the holiday goes deeper.

Friday, Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, VA was busy with veterans and volunteers placing American flags on the graves of those who served. Members of the Bluefield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9696, along with representatives of Cardinal Natural Gas and other members of the community placed nearly 700 flags in preparation for Memorial Day on Monday.