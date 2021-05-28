Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

On Thursday, a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling west on Route 460 when it ran off the road into a ditch. The vehicle continued to move and struck a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.

The passenger, Cynthia Dillow, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, Mark Dillow, 60, was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. He has been charged with a DUI.

This crash remains under investigation.