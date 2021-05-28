Virginia Tech softball dominates UCLA in Game 1 of Super Regional play

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WVVA) - The Hokies continue their winning ways in the NCAA Super Regionals, grabbing a convincing 7-2 win over No. 2 UCLA on Thursday night.

Virginia Tech pitcher Keely Rochard pitched a complete game, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning. The Lady Bruins managed a pair of runs on three hits, but struggled against the Hokie junior all night long.

Rochard struck out 12 batters, while walking just one on 87 pitches.

The Virginia Tech offense had Rochard pitching with a lead all game long, as well. Kelsey Bennett launched a 2-RBI triple in the first inning to put her team in front.

Cameron Fagan provided the next two runs, singling to left and advancing to second on one of UCLA's five errors.

Another freshman, Addy Greene earned an RBI in the fifth. A wild pitch later in the frame stretched the Virginia Tech advantage to 6-0.

After two runs from the Lady Bruins in the fifth, the Hokies got some insurance from Kelsey Brown in the seventh on an RBI single up the middle.

The Hokies have a chance to advance to the Women's College World Series with a win in Game 2 on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 9:30 p.m.