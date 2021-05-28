We’ll be staying damp and turning much cooler into Saturday

As a cold front makes its way through our area, we'll stay unsettled well into this evening. Especially up until 11 PM or so, we'll have rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

While the risk is low, a few severe storms with gusty winds, torrential rain, hail, and/or rotation cannot be completely ruled out. Localized flooding issues could arise, but no widespread issues are expected,

By midnight, the chance of t-storms will be dropping, but we'll still see scattered showers into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring lingering clouds, spotty light showers/drizzle, and much cooler temperatures! Temps will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s overnight tonight, and stay there throughout the day tomorrow.