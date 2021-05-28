USGS marks most of the Two Virginias as ‘abnormally dry’; what does this mean?

(WVVA) - Thursday, the United States Geological Survey updated their drought monitor map, marking portions of the two Virginias as abnormally dry.

This is as rainfall amounts this spring have been drastically different compared to last year. In 2020, the spring season brought a record-breaking amount of rain to the two Virginias.

This spring, we are closer to a record low.

However, National Weather Service Hydrologist Nick Fillo told WVVA that there is no reason to panic just yet.

"It is not anything to get too particularly worried about. If we see these dry conditions continue when the temperatures become really warm, that will change really quickly however." Nick Fillo, Hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, VA

Fillo told WVVA that most of our area is under a "short term drought", adding that these types of droughts can develop quickly, but can also end quickly.

While there is no need to panic, you can prepare for the possibility of prolonged dryness.

For instance, if you are maintaining any crops or plants that require large quantities of water, plan for what you would do without a large quantity of water.

Other things include coordinating with local and state officials on if it is safe to open burn.

Fillo added that temperatures, rainfall amounts, stream flows and soil moisture content are all variables for determining drought intensity.