Wyoming County Circuit Judge to Retire

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) A legend in the West Virginia history books will soon be stepping down from the bench. Wyoming County Circuit Judge Warren McGraw has announced he will be resigning due to his battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Judge McGraw has played a big role in the state's history, rising through his career to President of the West Virginia Senate and Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court.



"Warren McGraw is a giant in the history of West Virginia," said Sen. David 'Bugs' Stover, (R) Wyoming County, 9th Dist.



"He started off out of law school, he went down South during the Civil Rights movement. He was an attorney down there enforcing the beginning of integration."



Judge McGraw would go on to serve in the West Virginia House of Delegates and as President of the Senate, before later serving as Wyoming County's Prosecuting Attorney and Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court.



McGraw eventually lost his seat on the Supreme Court to a candidate backed by former Massey CEO Don Blankenship, Brent Benjamin. As one of the most notorious and fiercely fought races in the state's history, it was race even referenced by author John Grisham as a possible inspiration for the book 'The Appeal'



"He wrote a novel about the seizing of power, about massive amounts of money being spent to get a person out of a state race. They asked Grisham, has this ever really happened? And he said it just happened in West Virginia and they were talking about Warren McGraw," said Stover.

Throughout his career, Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochrane said McGraw won hearts by being an advocate for everyday people, someone with a strict interpretation of the law, and as one who could not be swayed by special interest.

"There's never been a better friend to the working man than Warren McGraw. I can't think of anyone I admire more."



In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Stover praised Judge McGraw's decision to end is career in the place where it all started. "He never forgot that he was a little boy who grew up on the ridge between McGraws and Saulsville and didn't mind going out on the farm to lead a mule with a plow. He never forgot that."



Under the West Virginia code, the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will submit a list of 2-5 candidates to the Governor within 90 days of the vacancy. It will then be up to the Governor to choose a judge from that list.