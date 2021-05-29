Clouds and spotty showers linger for Sunday, what about Memorial Day?

A cold front will slowly move out of the viewing area into tonight, but a weak upper-level disturbance will keep dreary conditions around.





Anticipate cool, damp and gloomy conditions to progress into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s, with cloudy skies, patchy fog and spotty showers continuing.

Expect on and off rain showers for Sunday, with plenty of clouds. It will be another cool day, with high temperatures likely staying in the low-mid 50s.

The day will not be a washout, so do not cancel any Memorial Day weekend outdoor plans. However, have the rain gear handy and maybe a outdoor tent if possible.

The upper-level disturbance should depart into Sunday night, allowing for high pressure to build back into the two Virginias. This will come just in time for Memorial Day!

Clouds will decrease Sunday night, with low temperatures dropping into the 40s. By Monday morning, we should see mostly sunny skies and drier conditions.

Expect warmer temperatures to return by Monday as well, with highs getting back in the 70s. High pressure will provide the area with a little more sunshine for the holiday and excellent cookout weather.

The rain lately has been much needed, as most of our area is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. However, we still could use more rainfall. We have a few chances coming up into next week. Details at 6 and 11 on WVVA-NBC in your full 10-day forecast.