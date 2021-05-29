Duke headed to first-ever ACC final after beating Virginia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joey Loperfido hit two home runs with a double and a base hit to help lift Duke past No. 8-seed Virginia 4-2 to send the Blue Devils to their first-ever ACC Tournament championship appearance. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils now have won 11 straight and advance to play Saturday’s winner between No. 2-seed North Carolina State and third-seeded Georgia Tech on Sunday. Loperfido, a leadoff left-handed senior, started the game with an opposite field homer and proceeded to do the same thing in the top of the third inning. It was the first multi-homer game of his career.