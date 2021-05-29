In time for summer, Europe sees dramatic fall in virus cases

ROME (AP) — Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe. That’s after second and third surges over the winter and spring claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and led to more rolling lockdowns, distance learning and overwhelmed intensive care units. Vaccination rates are accelerating, and with them, the promise of summer vacations. But the virus is spiking in Southeast Asia and much of Latin America, and the variant first detected in India has found a growing foothold in Britain. That’s prompted France and Germany to put British visitors under mandatory quarantines. The World Health Organization’s chief of emergencies is warning that the global situation is “fragile and volatile” and that Europe isn’t out of the woods yet.